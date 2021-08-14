Desjardins Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.66 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

