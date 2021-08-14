Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 255.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 729,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Desktop Metal worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $31,831,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $15,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 921,654 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $10,430,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.