Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

