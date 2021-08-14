Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $21.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

RXT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 170,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 696.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 102,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

