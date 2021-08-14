Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.82.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

