Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.28 ($22.68).

ETR:DEQ opened at €21.30 ($25.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €21.40 ($25.18).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

