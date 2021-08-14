Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Shares of DWNI opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.84. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

