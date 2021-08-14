Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. 260,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,454. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.