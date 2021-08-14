DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 171,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,272,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

DRH stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.94.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

