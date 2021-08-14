Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,716,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.