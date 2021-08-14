Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Sells $90,720.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
