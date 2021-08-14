Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Sells $90,720.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

