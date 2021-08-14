Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $191.14, with a volume of 3407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.15.

The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.96.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

