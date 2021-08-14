Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

