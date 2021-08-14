Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Docebo alerts:

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $71.87 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.