Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Lessened by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dover were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $171.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $173.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

