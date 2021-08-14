DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 333,333 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

