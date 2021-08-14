Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $86,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $215,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

