Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $236,146.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 31.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 44.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 23.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 712,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

