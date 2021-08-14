DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 441.20 ($5.76). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 436.70 ($5.71), with a volume of 1,059,490 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.25 ($6.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

