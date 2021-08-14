Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,979. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

