Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 377 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in 3M by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.