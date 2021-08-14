Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 409 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $229.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

