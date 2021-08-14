Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFFD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,032 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

