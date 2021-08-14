Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.01. The company had a trading volume of 554,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

