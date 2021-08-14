Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $63,344.16.

Covetrus stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

