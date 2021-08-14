DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,324 shares of company stock worth $374,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.