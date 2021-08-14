E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,899 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Huazhu Group comprises approximately 2.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after buying an additional 452,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. 692,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,805. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

