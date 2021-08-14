E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 608 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. HUTCHMED makes up about 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. 102,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,872. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

