Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 789.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,420 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

EBC opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

