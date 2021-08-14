easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.37. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,595. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

