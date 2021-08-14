eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. eBay updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS.

EBAY stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

