eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Achieves $4.45 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $352.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00387360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars.

