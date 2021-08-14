ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

TSE:ECN opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.89 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 963.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 784.03%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

