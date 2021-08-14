ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

TSE ECN opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.48. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 784.03%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.