Ecovyst (ECVT) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ecovyst to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ecovyst and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecovyst Competitors 242 1034 1321 43 2.44

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Ecovyst’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst’s competitors have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion -$278.77 million 12.91 Ecovyst Competitors $6.84 billion $1.10 million -6.32

Ecovyst’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.21% 3.71% Ecovyst Competitors -8.49% 15.92% 4.55%

Summary

Ecovyst competitors beat Ecovyst on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

