Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Shares of ECVT opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

