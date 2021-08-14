Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Edap Tms reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $186.54 million, a PE ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

