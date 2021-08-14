Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 273,713 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47,526.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 392,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 391,618 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 261,234 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after buying an additional 94,229 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

