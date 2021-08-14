Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

EMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 102,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,526. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

