Eight Capital Increases Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$110.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.30.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO opened at C$89.89 on Friday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$40.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.06.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.