Elastos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00007418 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $66.77 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006137 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.