Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Electromed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ELMD stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

