Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

EA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.