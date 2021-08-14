Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.46 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Elevation Oncology stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 12,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,792. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELEV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

