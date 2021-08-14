Emera (TSE:EMA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.91.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA opened at C$59.17 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$59.62. The stock has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.57.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0857872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.