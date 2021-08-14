Endeavor Group (EDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of -0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EDR opened at 23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 26.22.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.54.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.