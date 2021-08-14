Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.51 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $768.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

