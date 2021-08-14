Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) CFO Purchases $240,228.75 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ENR opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.