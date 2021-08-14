Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) CFO Purchases $240,228.75 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ENR opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

