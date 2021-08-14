Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.76% and a negative net margin of 36.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EFOI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.