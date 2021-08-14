EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.91%. EnerSys updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get EnerSys alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.